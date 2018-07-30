SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A young pregnant woman is safe and unharmed after a carjacker took her on a violent ride, police say, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The LAPD tells CBS2 that the suspect carjacked the woman at about 10 p.m. Sunday near Normandie Ave. and 27th St. Officers say the man forced her from the driver’s seat into the passenger’s seat and took off.

An LAPD squad car encountered the pair shortly after the carjacking, and the driver opened fire, police said, exchanging shots with officers.

One of the shots apparently punctured a parked car’s tire, but no officers were struck by gunfire, according to LAPD Sgt. Greg Garcia. It’s unknown whether the gunman was wounded.

Officers established a search perimeter but did not find the gunman after a six-hour search, Garcia said.

