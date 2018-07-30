(CBSNews.com) – Ginger has long been touted as a natural remedy for tummy aches. But drinking a glass of ginger ale, it seems, is not quite the same as chewing on a fresh piece of the root, and at least one consumer feels she was misled about the potential health benefits of the carbonated drink.

A federal lawsuit filed earlier this month in Buffalo, New York, claims Canada Dry and parent company Dr Pepper Snapple Group led consumers to believe their ginger ale product contained real ginger.

“Instead, Canada Dry Ginger Ale is made from carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, preservatives and ‘natural flavors,’ i.e., a flavor compound comprised predominately of flavor extracts not derived from ginger, and a minuscule amount of a ginger flavor extract,” alleges the suit filed on behalf of Julie Fletcher, according to the Buffalo News.

“Ms. Fletcher believed this meant that Canada Dry was made using ginger root and was, as a result, a healthier alternative to regular sodas,” Michael J. DeBenedictis, her lawyer, reportedly said in the lawsuit.

Fletcher’s suit claims Canada Dry began emphasizing its product “made with real ginger” around 2007, when carbonated soda sales were declining and the drinks were being viewed in a negative light.

In April, a federal judge in Missouri denied a motion by the beverage giant to dismiss a similar lawsuit filed by a consumer residing in that state.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) did not return a request for comment.

The company was among three large beverage makers sued last year over marketing claims related to diet drinks and weight loss.