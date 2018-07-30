Filed Under:arrest, North Hollywood church, Vandalism

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police on Monday arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with vandalism of a North Hollywood church early Wednesday morning that caused damage worth approximately $100,000.

Russell Congleton was taken into custody just before 8 a.m. near Lankershim Boulevard and Riverside Drive, according to LAPD.

He is accused of breaking a window at St. Charles Borromeo Church, going inside and vandalizing the building. Congelton is also accused of starting several trash can fires in the 10800 block of Moorpark Street and vandalizing a nearby bank.

