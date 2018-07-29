SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three armed men on foot opened fire outside of a liquor store in South Los Angeles, killing two men and wounding four others, authorities said.

Gunfire rang out outside of the Monarch Liquor Market in the 900 block of West 88th Street on Saturday night.

One of the men was shot and declared dead on the scene. Another was taken to the hospital where his condition was unknown.

Four others gathered outside of the market were also shot. Of those, one died, and three others were wounded.

Investigators say the suspected shooters left in a dark-colored van.

“I was in a car with my cousin and they just started shooting out of nowhere,” said one witness. “I got out when the shooting stopped and went into the store. My mom was in the store. When I got out, basically a person that I know was shot and on the ground.”

The witness described that victim as an “innocent bystander.”

Another witness said he saw a group of people running into the corner.

Investigators have remained on the scene for 10-plus hours. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with more information was asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS.