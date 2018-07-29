LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Monday is National Cheesecake Day!

Who better than to help us celebrate than the folks at The Cheesecake Factory?

Below is a DIY at recipe to help you celebrate!

Cherry Sauce Ingredients

• Cherries1 lb

• Sugar1/2 C

• Cornstarch2T

• Cold Water3 oz

• Orange Juice3 oz

• Orange Zest1/2 t

Cherry Sauce Procedure

1. Remove stems and pits from fresh Cherries.

2. Combine Sugar and Cornstarch in a bowl.

3. Add Water and Orange Juice to sauté pan. Whisk in Sugar/Cornstarch blend.

4. Stir over medium heat until thick.

5. Add pitted Cherries and Orange Zest. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 min.

6. Remove from heat. Allow to cool. Refrigerate before using.

Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes Recipe

• Cherry Sauce (see recipe above)

• Deeply Chilled Slices of The Cheesecake Factory’s Original and/or Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

• Whipped Cream

• Chocolate Chips

Directions:

1. Use an ice cream scoop to form a round scoop of Deeply Chilled Cheesecake and place it in the bottom of a Mason Jar.

2. Top the Cheesecake scoop with a large spoonful of Cherry Sauce, followed by a dollop of Whipped Cream.

3. Top the Whipped Cream with another scoop of Deeply Chilled Cheesecake, followed by another large spoonful of Cherry Sauce and another dollop of whipped cream.

4. Garnish with chocolate chips and enjoy!

5. Note: For picnics, place the lid on the Mason Jar and keep in a cooler until ready to serve.