IDYLLWILD (CBSLA) — Crews made progress over the weekend on the Cranston Fire, the arson-sparked wildfire burning in the San Jacinto Mountains near the Riverside County community of Idyllwild.

As of Sunday evening, the fire was 57 percent contained and had burned 13,130 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“Good work was done on the northeast portion of the fire where the biggest threat to the community persists. Crews were flown in to the wilderness to continue constructing containment line to keep the fire from reaching the town of Idyllwild,” the U.S. Forest Service update said. “The focus today continued to be efforts to secure and hold the line. Crews continue to mop up along the fire’s edge to prevent escape. Southern California Edison crews continued efforts to restore power.”

A community meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Idyllwild School located at 26700 Highway 243 Idyllwild.