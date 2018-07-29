REDDING (CBSLA) — California wildfires worked around the clock to contain as many as 17 significant wildfires throughout the state.

The death toll has risen as a result of the so-called Carr fire burning in the Redding area north of San Francisco.

As of Sunday, authorities said the blaze had claimed five lives and destroyed more than 500 building while scorching at least 83,000 acres.

At last word, the blaze was only 5 percent contained and has showed no signs of slowing down.

“It’s burning in every direction all at the same time,” said Cal Fire Chief Steve Crawford. “Even though we have multiple resources, the way that it is burning, the intensity that it is burning, uphill, downhill.”

In Riverside County, firefighters were working to contain the so-called Cranston fire, which has burned more than 13,000 acres.

The county had proclaimed a local emergency as a result of the fire, and health officials issued an order relating to fire debris which prohibits the removal, transport and disposal of fire debris.

As of Sunday, evacuation orders were lifted for Idyllwild and Pine Cove. The fire was only 29 percent contained.

Firefighters in Napa Valley also worked to contain the Steele fire which had burned 150 acres and destroyed 7 structures. It was said to be at 10 percent containment.

The Associated Press reported that 12,000 firefighters were battling the fires across the state, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff.