HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Fighting, vandalism, screaming matches, pushing ans shoving, a celebrity pretending to urinate on it — the Donald Trump star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has seen it all.

Police said it was also the scene of a robbery.

The robbery happened Thursday just before 10 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect turned himself in.

One man robbed another in front of the star following a fight, police said.

After the fight, officials said the suspect used bodily force to take the victim’s camera.

The suspect was identified as Julio Gomez, 19, of Los Angeles, known to frequent the area of the Hollywood and Highland complex, police said.

Gomez turned himself in about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Station, according to sheriff’s inmate records. His bail was set at $50,000.

He was booked on suspicion of robbery, authorities said.

Detectives were trying to recover the stolen camera.