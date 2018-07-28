CORONA (CBSLA) – Police are investigating the death of an infant whose body was found abandoned off a freeway in Corona Friday afternoon.

The infant was discovered just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Interstate 15 and Cajalco Road, according to Corona police.

It’s unclear exactly where the infant was discovered.

The Riverside County coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The infant’s name, gender and exact age were not immediately confirmed.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 951-279-3659.

The city of Corona has several safe surrender sites where a parent can drop off an infant within 72 hours of birth with no questions asked.