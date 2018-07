INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — At least two people were injured after a car slammed into an Inglewood strip mall Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 3100 block of Manchester Boulevard Saturday afternoon. around 1 p.m.

Two ambulances were called to the scene, according to LA County Fire.

It was unclear if the injuries involved the driver, a passenger or pedestrians.

There was also a request for building and safety inspectors to access a building’s structural integrity.