MALIBU (CBSLA) — Topanga Canyon Boulevard, between Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) and Grand View Drive will be closed to traffic starting Friday at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday.

27 topanga closure 55 Hour Closure Of Topanga Canyon Boulevard Starts Tonight

(credit: Caltrans)

The canyon road will be closed for emergency repair and restoration to an eroded slope embankment along Topanga Creek, after the hillside slid during the rainy season last winter and caused debris flows.

Drivers looking to get to or from the San Fernando Valley from Malibu are advised to use the 101 Freeway, Las Virgenes Road and Malibu Canyon Road as alternate routes.

However, Topanga Town – which is about a mile north of the closure along Topanga Canyon Boulevard – will remain open to motorists.

