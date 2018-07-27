IRVINE (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams will be wearing their Super Bowl-winning uniforms for five home games during the 2018 season before unveiling brand new uniforms in time for the 2020 opening of LA Stadium at Hollywood Park.

The uniform announcement was made Friday in front of season ticket holders at training camp practice in Irvine.

The Rams will wear their white uniforms for the first four home games of the season, including two preseason and two regular season games, before switching over to their throwback uniforms starting with Fox’s first Thursday Night Football game of the season on Sept. 27 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

“Since returning home to Los Angeles two years ago, we have received a lot of feedback from our fans about their love for these iconic uniforms,” said Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff. “We appreciate the NFL working with us so we can celebrate even more of the history of Los Angeles Rams football over the next two years as we create our new look that will take us into our new home and the future.”

The throwback uniform was worn by the Rams from 1973 until 1999 — the season that the Rams won their only Super Bowl title.