STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Radio!

Radio is an 8-month-old male tan Chihuahua-Smooth Coated mix.

This pup has been at the Riverside County Department of Animal Service’s Jurupa Valley shelter since July 11.

To adopt Radio, call (951) 358-7387 and ask for ID# A-1452536.