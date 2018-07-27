  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Boyle Heights, LASD

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy is expected to survive after being stabbed in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported sometime before 6 a.m. In the 3400 block of East 1st Street.

The deputy did not require transport to a hospital, the sheriff’s department said. The exact nature of the deputy’s injuries were not disclosed.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were not confirmed. There was no immediate suspect description.

Los Angeles police are investigating.

