VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — An on-duty Los Angeles Department of Transportation traffic officer was killed Friday morning in Van Nuys when he was struck by at least one of two vehicles involved in a collision.

The officer was outside of his vehicle when he was struck about 7:20 a.m. in the 15200 block of Victory Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police and the LADOT.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to LAPD.

“His death is a reminder that our 546 traffic officers faithfully serve the City of Los Angeles while putting their own lives on the line every day,” according to a statement issued by the LADOT.

The name of the traffic officer was not released.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, traffic-related fatalities were the leading cause of officer deaths last year.

