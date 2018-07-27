BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — A man who was shot in a road range incident on the 710 Freeway has died of his injuries, authorities said Friday.

Shots were fired at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, after a road rage incident on the northbound 710 Freeway, north of the 91 Freeway in South Gate. The victim was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved.

Details of the road rage incident were not available, but the suspect fired several rounds, hitting the victim at least once in the upper torso, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader said.

The driver of the victim vehicle got off the freeway on Florence Avenue and drove to a parking lot to call for help, Schrader said. The victim was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not hurt.

A description of the suspect or vehicle were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about either the road rage incident or the shooting can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

