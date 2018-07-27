BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke early Friday out at an under-construction building in Boyle Heights.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Breed Street. The two-story building is in the framing stage, and dispatchers reported firefighters arrived to find it engulfed in heavy flames.

Firefighters got a handle on the fire in just over 30 minutes, despite wires being down and arcing on one side of the structure.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not known.