KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — Police are looking for information that might lead to the capture of the persons who mugged a woman in Koreatown parking lot before dragging her several feet.

Judy Cho was with her mother picking up food for a family member’s birthday party at Rodeo Galleria Sunday afternoon when she was attacked and her purse was taken by a man who quickly jumped into a getaway car.

“All of a sudden, somebody pulled me from the back, and the next thing I know, I’m on the ground, there’s a car, I’m dragged,” said Cho, who had scrapes and bruises on her arm, back and feet.

Security video shows Cho getting dragged by her arm for a short distance before she stops. Her 66-year-old mother tried to assist, suffering a fractured rib in the process.

Cho’s husband told CBS2 News that, aside from the video, security at the shopping center was of little help, adding they thought the car was suspicious before the incident.

“I felt [they were] not doing the job in full capacity, in [that] they’re more like a parking attendant than a security guard,” said Ken Cho.

Police said a 69-year-old woman had her purse stolen not far from there about 15 minutes later.

The thief is described as a man in his 20s or 30s. The driver is described as a man or woman of similar age. The vehicle was as a blue or gray, late model Honda Civic with paper license plates.