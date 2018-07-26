ABILENE, Texas (AP/CBSLA) — A 150-mile drive to transfer an inmate in West Texas turned into a wild ride when he broke a window and got on the roof of the moving patrol car.

Travelers driving by shot video of Wednesday’s antics by 31-year-old Martin Gregory Estrada of Abilene.

The sheriff’s office in Abilene says Estrada was being treated at the Red River Hospital in Wichita Falls but allegedly assaulted someone, prompting the transfer.

Estrada was being returned to Abilene when he slipped out of handcuffs, shattered the passenger-side window and climbed atop the patrol car – all while wearing leg irons, according to a sheriff’s press release.

The deputy who was driving summoned help and didn’t stop until other officers arrived. The video shows Estrada jumping off the car, then tussling with deputies as he’s taken into custody.

Estrada now faces charges of evading arrest in addition to prior accusations of aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

