LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Angelenos will get little relief Thursday as the heat wave which has engulfed the region since the beginning of the week is expected to continue into Friday.

An excessive heat warning in effect since Monday has been extended through 8 p.m. Friday for several inland areas, including the San Fernando, San Gabriel, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, the Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains, inland Orange County and the Inland Empire.

High temperatures will range from 98 to 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“That high pressure system is still the dominant feature right now,” CBS2 Meteorologist Amber Lee said. “So that’s what’s going to pump in the hot, dry conditions. And it looks like that high will stay with us through about Saturday before it starts to get a little bit closer to the Four Corners region.”

However, a deepening marine layer has brought a slight cooling to coastal cities and the Los Angeles metro area, where the excessive heat warning has been downgraded to a heat advisory for downtown L.A., Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Malibu, the Hollywood Hills, Long Beach, Oxnard, Ventura and Camarillo. The heat advisory will last through 8 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS forecast partly cloudy skies in L.A. County Thursday and highs of 78 in Avalon; 79 at LAX; 84 in Long Beach; 89 in Downtown L.A.; 92 on Mount Wilson; 96 in San Gabriel; 97 in Burbank; 98 in Pasadena; 106 in Saugus and Woodland Hills; and 108 in Palmdale and Lancaster.

Sunny skies were forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 77 in San Clemente; 80 in Newport Beach; 81 in Laguna Beach; 90 in Anaheim and Irvine; 91 in Fullerton; 92 in Mission Viejo; and 95 in Yorba Linda.

