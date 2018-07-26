LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The cadets whose antics kicked off an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by a Los Angeles police officer will be criminally charged, according to sources.

Three of the seven former cadets accused of stealing two police cruisers and taking them on joyrides in June 2017 will be charged, two sources who wished to remain anonymous told the LA Times. The L.A. County District Attorney’s office would not confirm the pending charges to the Times, saying it was due to matters of confidentiality regarding minors.

Prosecutors are reviewing possible felony charges against Leonel Flores, 20, the only adult cadet, the Times reported.

The recruits made headlines nationally after they led police on two pursuits that both ended in crashes on June 15, 2017.

An investigation into the youths revealed a 15-year-old female cadet involved in the thefts had allegedly had a sexual relationship with LAPD Officer Robert Cain. Former Chief Charlie Beck personally arrested Cain, then 31, days after the joyriding incidents.

Cain pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation involving a person under 16 and committing lewd acts on a child. The 10-year LAPD veteran is currently serving two years in county jail for an unrelated weapons charge.

Luis Carrillo, an attorney for the girl, confirmed to CBS2 some cadets would be criminally charged.

Cain is due in court next month.