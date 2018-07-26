  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:lipstick, M·A·C Cosmetics

(CBSLA) — Sunday is National Lipstick Day, and M·A·C Cosmetics is marking the glamorous holiday by giving in-store customers free lipstick.

Shoppers can choose from nine different shades, including Tanarama, Aloof, Delish, Chintz, Florabundi, Moxie, Dare You, Epic and Mixed Media, with no purchase required.

lipsticks M·A·C Cosmetics Giving Away Free Makeup For National Lipstick Day

The deal is slightly different online: the same selection is up for grabs, but shoppers must purchase at least $25 of other makeup to get the free lipstick.

Check out the terms of the deal here.

