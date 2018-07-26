LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The fifth season of “Madam Secretary” will feature not one, not two, but three former secretaries of state when it premieres this fall.

Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and General Colin Powell filmed their scenes on July 11, the first week of production for the political drama, according to CBS.

It was wonderful to spend some time with the team from @MadamSecretary on set in Brooklyn with a few former colleagues. Mark your calendars for October 7th! https://t.co/8GdHBx4T7Q — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 24, 2018

“Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling. And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle,” Executive Producer Lori McCreary said in a statement.

It’s not Albright’s first time on the show, however – she made an appearance during the second season. Albright was the first woman to become Secretary of State under President Bill Clinton, and served from 1997 to 2001.

Powell served from 2001 until 2005 under President George Bush, and Clinton was appointed to the position from 2009 until 2013 by President Barack Obama.

In the episode, star Tea Leoni’s character, Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, turns to the former secretaries of state to ask their advice on how to respond to a delicate situation.

The fifth season of “Madam Secretary” premieres on Oct. 7 on CBS.