Santa Monica (Hoodline) – Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Santa Monica? From an oceanfront Mediterranean spot to a family-owned craft brewery, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open their doors around town.

10 Speed Coffee

1919 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica

10 Speed Coffee Santa Monica specializes in on-site micro batch coffee roasting and offers an “interplay between cycling/active lifestyle communities and cafe culture,” the business explains on its website.

The new establishment — with an additional outpost in Calabasas — serves up cortados, pour overs and nitro brews. Tea and hot chocolate are on hand as well, along with other non-espresso options like matcha and chai.

Élephante

1332 Second St.

Santa Monica

Élephante is a new rooftop lounge and Italian eatery complete with ocean views, a vibrant night scene, DJ and more.

The new joint is the brainchild of designer and restaurateur Nicholas Mathers, who aims to bring a bit of Southern Mediterranean flair to the heart of Santa Monica.

On the menu, look for Italian-style dishes like whipped eggplant with puccia (flatbread) and olive oil; buffalo burrata salad with tomato and basil; and homemade agnolotti pasta with grilled artichoke, mascarpone and seeds.

Check out the full menu here

Mel’s Drive-In

1670 Lincoln Blvd.

Santa Monica

Mel’s Drive-In is an iconic local chain with additional locations situated throughout Los Angeles.

The eatery features an assortment of traditional diner fare with offerings like New York steak and eggs, thick-sliced French toast with cinnamon and Mel’s Southern fried chicken served with coleslaw and fries. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelper M A., who reviewed the new spot July 19, wrote, “Amazing first visit to this wonderfully restored 50s diner. Everything from the friendly hosts and manager Eric, to the way-too-cool aquarium, great service from Rae and the super yummy fried chicken and waffles made this an A++ visit!”

The Dudes’ Brewing

395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 304

Santa Monica

The Dudes’ Brewing Company is a family-owned and operated craft brewery with additional outposts throughout SoCal.

On tap is a rotating selection of seasonal offerings, along with test brews and permanent staples such as Grandma’s Pecan English-style brown ale, blood orange amber and coconut porter. Visit the brewery’s Facebook page here for a list of current offerings.

“Great new brewery right in the center of Santa Monica,” wrote Yelper Kyla K. “Awesome selection of beers, a small food menu and excellent service!”

Gramercy

2460 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica

Last but not least, Gramercy is a New York-style neighborhood bar that comes courtesy of Travis Clemens Santos and Troy Donnell, Eater Los Angeles reports, co-owners of several West Hollywood restaurants.

The bar — complete with an homage to the late Anthony Bourdain — features East Coast-inspired comfort classics like Maine lobster rolls; silver dollar pancakes with fresh berries, maple syrup and chantilly cream; and an open-faced New York steak sandwich with grilled onions, peppers, arugula and black truffle barbecue sauce.

Beer, wine and specialty cocktails are on offer as well.

Check out the full menu here