Santa Monica (Hoodline) – Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Santa Monica? From an oceanfront Mediterranean spot to a family-owned craft brewery, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open their doors around town.
_______________________________________________________
10 Speed Coffee
1919 Santa Monica Blvd.
Santa Monica
10 Speed Coffee Santa Monica specializes in on-site micro batch coffee roasting and offers an “interplay between cycling/active lifestyle communities and cafe culture,” the business explains on its website.
The new establishment — with an additional outpost in Calabasas — serves up cortados, pour overs and nitro brews. Tea and hot chocolate are on hand as well, along with other non-espresso options like matcha and chai.
_______________________________________________________
Élephante
1332 Second St.
Santa Monica
Élephante is a new rooftop lounge and Italian eatery complete with ocean views, a vibrant night scene, DJ and more.
The new joint is the brainchild of designer and restaurateur Nicholas Mathers, who aims to bring a bit of Southern Mediterranean flair to the heart of Santa Monica.
On the menu, look for Italian-style dishes like whipped eggplant with puccia (flatbread) and olive oil; buffalo burrata salad with tomato and basil; and homemade agnolotti pasta with grilled artichoke, mascarpone and seeds.
_______________________________________________________
Mel’s Drive-In
1670 Lincoln Blvd.
Santa Monica
Mel’s Drive-In is an iconic local chain with additional locations situated throughout Los Angeles.
The eatery features an assortment of traditional diner fare with offerings like New York steak and eggs, thick-sliced French toast with cinnamon and Mel’s Southern fried chicken served with coleslaw and fries. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelper M A., who reviewed the new spot July 19, wrote, “Amazing first visit to this wonderfully restored 50s diner. Everything from the friendly hosts and manager Eric, to the way-too-cool aquarium, great service from Rae and the super yummy fried chicken and waffles made this an A++ visit!”
_______________________________________________________
The Dudes’ Brewing
395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 304
Santa Monica
The Dudes’ Brewing Company is a family-owned and operated craft brewery with additional outposts throughout SoCal.
On tap is a rotating selection of seasonal offerings, along with test brews and permanent staples such as Grandma’s Pecan English-style brown ale, blood orange amber and coconut porter. Visit the brewery’s Facebook page here for a list of current offerings.
“Great new brewery right in the center of Santa Monica,” wrote Yelper Kyla K. “Awesome selection of beers, a small food menu and excellent service!”
_______________________________________________________
Gramercy
2460 Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Monica
Last but not least, Gramercy is a New York-style neighborhood bar that comes courtesy of Travis Clemens Santos and Troy Donnell, Eater Los Angeles reports, co-owners of several West Hollywood restaurants.
The bar — complete with an homage to the late Anthony Bourdain — features East Coast-inspired comfort classics like Maine lobster rolls; silver dollar pancakes with fresh berries, maple syrup and chantilly cream; and an open-faced New York steak sandwich with grilled onions, peppers, arugula and black truffle barbecue sauce.
Beer, wine and specialty cocktails are on offer as well.