LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The family of Melyda “Mely” Corado — the Trader Joe’s manager who was fatally wounded during a police shootout in Silver Lake Saturday — issued a statement today through their attorney Ron Rosengarten.

“On behalf of the Corado family, we would like to thank family, friends, our Trader Joe’s family, the Silver Lake community, and people all over the nation for their overwhelming love and support during this immensely difficult time. We will never heal from this senseless tragedy, but everyone’s thoughts and prayers are helping us cope with this insurmountable loss.”

The statement said the family was still too grief-stricken to answer questions but they were touched and “truly grateful” for the concern.

Their statement also said, “We will be celebrating Mely’s life this Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills (6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, 90068). Anyone is welcome to join us in honoring her. Thank you all so much.”