ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — A search for a man who went into Echo Park Lake after his swan paddleboat overturned has shifted from rescue to recovery.

A dive team is now on scene to help firefighters find a man who was reported to have gone into the lake after a paddleboat he and his cousin were in overturned just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters spent the morning searching the lake’s murky water, going out into paddleboats themselves and using their flashlights to scan the surface. They also used the lights from ladder trucks to try and illuminate the water.

Witnesses say the two men were part of a large group that had been drinking. One man was able to get to the side of the lake after the paddleboat overturned, and was seen yelling for help and to not let his cousin drown.

Echo Park Lake is popular for its paddleboat rentals, but the service shuts down at sunset. Witnesses say the group was at the lake after hours, and it’s unclear when they went out into the boat.

