VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A 42-year-old Victorville woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her 20-month-old in a parked car causing the child to be hospitalized in critical condition.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to assist with a medical aid call in the 11900 block of Elliott Way on Wednesday just before 3 p.m.

Sheriff’s Dispatch was told a 20-month old child had been left in a parked vehicle for approximately for a half hour.

A detective arrived at the home and found Carmen Larose inside holding her daughter, who was unresponsive.

The detective immediately rendered aid to the child until medical personnel from San Bernardino County Fire arrived. The child was flown to a trauma center.

During the investigation, it was learned Larose had taken her daughter with her earlier that day to run errands. When they returned home, Larose parked the vehicle in the driveway and went inside. She returned to the vehicle approximately 30 minutes later, intending to run more errands, and discovered she had left the child in the car.

The child remains hospitalized in critical condition. Larose was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for cruelty to a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website.