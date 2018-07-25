LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The widow of Tristan Beaudette — the man killed while camping with the couple’s two young daughters at Malibu State Creek Park — has issued a statement.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, and the community at large for the outpouring of love and support over the loss of someone who was beloved to so many. Tristan’s passing has been incredibly difficult for me and my family and we continue to grieve over this senseless loss,” Erica Wu said.

“Tristan was a devoted husband and father whose life revolved around our family, our happiness, and his hopes and dreams for our future. We met when we were teenagers, grew up together, married, and had two amazing and beautiful daughters. In everything that he did, Tristan was kind, selfless, and giving, and had a natural ability to connect with just about anyone. We supported each other as we pursued our careers while balancing what truly mattered most: spending time with our girls and living life to the fullest. I may never understand why our time together was cut short, but we had an incredible journey and I am so grateful for every day I had with him.”

Detectives are hoping reward money will lead them to a suspect.

Officials said they are working some promising leads. They have not offered a motive for the crime .

Meanwhile, Wu is still trying to come to grips with her loss.

“Tristan rejoiced in sharing his love of the outdoors with the girls and believed that campgrounds were the definition of a sanctuary where people could feel safe and secure. I am so thankful to Supervisor Kuehl, the City of Malibu, and Allergan plc for their contributions to a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s), and encourage anyone with knowledge about the events of that early morning on Friday, June 22 to please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at: (323) 890-5500.”

Detectives say they have developed valuable information during the course of their investigation and are working closely with investigators from other agencies.

Officials are asking the public’s assistance and are asking anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

This crime has placed an emotional strain on the family. But Wu says the support received from family and friends as well as both public and private organizations, to include Crime Survivors, has been greatly appreciated.