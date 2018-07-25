NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A homeless man broke into a North Hollywood church early Wednesday morning and vandalized it to the tune of approximately $100,000 in damage, authorities said.

According to Los Angeles police, the situation began at around 4:45 a.m. when the suspect started several trash can fires in the 10800 block of Moorpark Street.

The suspect, police said, then broke a window at St. Charles Borromeo Church, went inside and vandalized the building, causing thousands of dollars of damage. No fires were set inside the church, police said.

LAPD officers responded to the scene and then called Los Angeles Fire Department crews when they saw the trash fires.

The suspect was eventually located and taken into custody. His name was not released. Police are hoping to use DNA evidence collected at the scene to identify him.

The exact nature of the vandalism was not confirmed.