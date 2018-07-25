SANTA CATALINA ISLAND (CBSLA) – Three people were injured when a small plane crashed at an airport on Catalina Island Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the plane over-ran the runway at Catalina Airport at 9:38 a.m.

On person suffered moderate injuries and two others sustained minor injuries. All three were airlifted to hospitals on the mainland, the fire department said.

All the patients are expected to survive.

The plane type and the exact cause of the crash were not confirmed.