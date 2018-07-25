SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) — An emotional vigil was held Wednesday for Melyda “Mely” Corado, the Trader Joe’s manager who was fatally wounded in a shootout between police and an attempted murder suspect last Saturday.

“There is a piece of it that feels like it happened to me, This was a tragedy and a trauma that affected all of us,” said one woman, one of hundreds who came out to show their support for the victim and her family.

KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz reports that tragedy is what brought out many people in Silver Lake just outside the store where Corado was killed.

“It was incredibly horrifying what happened here and I just wanted to show my support for the victim and her family and everyone who was involved with that,” said one young man.

The community is keeping Corado’s family, including her brother Albert, in their thoughts.

The LAPD released body camera video and confirmed Corado was killed by one of their bullets. They were returning fire from suspect Gene Atkins who took hostages after shooting his girlfriend and grandmother.

Silver Lake resident, and well-known actress Anne-Marie Johnson says she doesn’t blame the officers.

“I’m not second guessing the LAPD. People would be complaining if they didn’t take action,” Johnson said.

A priest prayed and blessed the sidewalk where a memorial of flowers and heartfelt notes like “I didn’t know you but I can tell by the posts and your pics that you were one of the good ones” are being left.

Neighbor, Jerome Courshon hopes politicians are watching.

“Look this a wake up call on some level for people to realize that gun violence is an issue that hasn’t been addressed by our elected representatives, and I’m pro gun. But we don’t have any viable laws on the books across this country,” Jerome Courshon.

The attorney for Corado’s family plans on releasing a statement about her death on Thursday.