IDYLLWILD (CBSLA) – A fast-growing wildfire in the rural Riverside County community of Idyllwild in the San Jacinto Mountains has forced evacuations Wednesday afternoon.

The Cranston Fire broke out sometime before noon off Highway 74, between Hemet and Mountain Center. By 2 p.m., the fire had grown to about 800 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reports.

Mandatory evacuations had been issued for southwest Idyllwild. It’s unclear if any structures were threatened.

The fire was growing at a “rapid rate of spread,” the San Bernardino National Forest tweeted.

Highway 74 between the Cranston Fire Station and Lake Hemet was closed. Highway 243 between Pine Cove and Mountain Center was also closed.

Firefighters were CAL Fire and USFS were battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not known.

  1. Michael Alan Burg says:
    July 25, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    It’s being reported as arson on other sites with someone already being detained by police. Apparently he was seen throwing lit flares out of a moving vehicle on the 74.

