Mark your calendars! The Long Beach Jazz Festival returns to Rainbow Lagoon Park August 10-12, 2018! Come celebrate and experience an unparalleled lineup of renowned Jazz musicians and performers who have shaped the Festival’s incredibly rich history and one of the premier jazz experiences in America. Featuring a great line-up from classic R&B to hot summer night jazz. This is the only Southern California Jazz Festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll in a beautiful Lagoon setting. Long Beach Jazz Festival features some of the top artists of the year and includes VIP seating in an incredible outdoor setting with a great selection of food, art and much more. “Jazz”, an experience you will never forget! This year’s theme “A Healthy Taste of Jazz” will bring Jazz, Health & Wellness together like never before to please the senses and nourish the mind, body, and soul.

BE A WINNER!

Enter for your chance to win two VIP seat tickets (which includes a 3-course meal and backstage meet & greet) to attend August 10 OR 11, 2018! Entry form is below. Contest opens Monday, July 23 and closes on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

WHO’S PLAYING?

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10, 2018:

Jonathan Butler, Maysa, Kim Waters and Marion Meadows

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11, 2018:

Marcus Miller, Poncho Sanchez, Everette Harp, Chante Moore & Doc Powell, Nick Colionne, Eric Roberson, and Nick Smith