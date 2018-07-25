  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:210 Freeway, Freeway Shooting, Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A man was shot and wounded in the leg while driving overnight on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar.

The apparently random shooting was reported to police at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday by the driver, who had managed to make his way off the freeway and to a nearby business so he could call for help. The driver was also able to put a tourniquet around the wound to help stop the bleeding.

The shots were fired as the man was driving on the 210 Freeway near Maclay Avenue in Sylmar. Two bullets pierced a passenger-side window and a rear window, one of them hitting the driver in the leg.

The driver was not able to get a good look at the shooter, but described the suspect vehicle as a late 90s or early 2000s white Ford Explorer. He has since been taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Tuesday night’s 210 freeway shooting is believed to be the second in as many weeks, but it’s not known if they’re connected.

