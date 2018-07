SAN JOSE (CBSLA) — It was someone’s very lucky night in San Jose.

The winning Mega Millions jackpot California ticket was sold at Ernie’s Liquors on South White Road, according to California Lottery.

We have one #MegaMillions jackpot winning ticket in #California. We're still awaiting results from other states. The winning California ticket was sold in #SanJose at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road. #CALottery — California Lottery (@calottery) July 25, 2018

The results from other states had not come in yet as of Tuesday night.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions draw were: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29, and Mega number 20.

The jackpot was $512 million, the fifth-largest in the multi-state game’s history.