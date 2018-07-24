STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Donald Trump has signed into law a bill naming a post office in South Los Angeles after the late R&B singer Marvin Gaye.

The post office located at 3585 S. Vermont Ave. — just across the street from the University of Southern California — will be named after the two-time Grammy-winning singer famous for hits like “What’s Going On,” “How Sweet It Is” and “Sexual Healing.”

“Marvin Gaye’s music has transcended generations and gave the ’70s and ’80s a sound,” Democratic Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37) said Tuesday. She introduced HR 1496 in 2017.

Gaye was born in Washington D.C. but lived in L.A.’s West Adams neighborhood until his death in 1984. Infamously, he was shot and killed by his father during a family altercation.

The Motown singer made headlines posthumously when his family was awarded $7.4 million in a lawsuit claiming singer Robin Thicke and rapper Pharrell Williams lifted parts of Gaye’s song “Got To Give It Up” for their 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.” A judge later reduced the amount to $5.3 million.

