PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – Police are looking for suspects in the killing of a man whose body was found dumped on a hillside in the Pacific Palisades area.

The body of the approximately 24-year-old man of Guatemalan descent was discovered at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the grassy, wooded area of a hillside off Temescal Canyon Road, near Palisades Charter High School.

According to Los Angeles police, the victim is believed to have been killed in the area where he was found. Detectives have no motive in the killing at this time.

The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld by investigators.

It is unclear where he lived and worked, police said. However, it is believed he had been living in the United States for the past two years.

Two pictures of the victim have been released. The photos were taken by police when the victim came into contact with them previously.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 877-LAPD-247.