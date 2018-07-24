RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp is no longer missing. He was contacted by a local law enforcement agency on Tuesday.

His family has been notified, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Camp rose to fame in the 1990s, winning a contest to become an MTV VJ. Not only did he get to interview some of the biggest stars of the time, he also got to put out his own music and videos.

He wasn’t seen as much publicly in recent years, but he still kept in close contact with friends and family around the country until earlier this month. They reached out to police and filed a missing persons report last week.