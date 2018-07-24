NORWALK, Conn. (CBSLA/AP) — Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.

The company on Monday took the action after one of its ingredient suppliers notified it that whey powder used in a seasoning may be contaminated. The products were distributed in the United States and no illnesses have been reported.

Whey powder is the same ingredient that prompted a recall of Ritz Cracker products Monday. It’s not clear if the supplier of whey powder is the same for both products.

Please take a moment to read this important message regarding four varieties of Goldfish crackers and our voluntary recall decision. For more information visit: https://t.co/Z3NHVJ2k65 pic.twitter.com/tmYvbgAU1I — Pepperidge Farm (@PepperidgeFarm) July 23, 2018

The Goldfish recall covers Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. The company has posted a chart with the product codes on its website.

The products can be returned to place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers can call customer service at 800-679-1791.

