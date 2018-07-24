  • KCAL9On Air

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) —  It’s been three days since the murder of Corie Taft’s father Fred.

The 57-year-old truck driver was shot to death in a public restroom Saturday during a family reunion at Pan American Park in Long Beach.

The park is surrounded by churches, schools and homes.

Long Beach police have no motive and no suspect.

Fred Taft’s only child wears a t-shirt with a photo of her and her dad.

Corie Taft is scared because the gunman is on the loose. She says she’s also worried that her father may have been targeted because of his race. After the killing, a coach shared with the family that his softball players have been harassed at the park.

According to police the gunman is a white man in his 50s and detectives have not uncovered any evidence at this point to indicate a hate crime.

“My family never saw this coming,” said Taft. “We just want closure. My dad didn’t deserve this.”

