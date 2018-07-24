  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Apple Store, Costa Mesa, Local TV, Robbery

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Thieves hit an Apple Store in Costa Mesa on Monday night, making off with expensive electronics.

Security video shows a group of men running into the Apple Store.

Seconds later they begin ripping iPads and iPhones off the tables and running without any weapons.

“I don’t understand how you could just swipe $30,000 worth of iPhones. There are so many people in the store,” said shopper Brandon Garcia.

But stunned shoppers barely had time to react.

“It’s surprising they were able to pull something like that off,” said shopper Chris Neal.

The group of men, believed to be in their twenties, ran out with nearly $30,000 in electronics.

The security tape shows an off duty police officer in the front of the store scuffling with the robbers, even getting kicked on the ground as he tried to stop them.

Seconds later, another camera at South Coast Plaza captured the young men running from the Apple Store.

This isn’t the first robbery like it. Recently, across the state a similar group of young men ran into other Apple stores and stole thousands in electronics without ever showing a weapon.

“You kind have to watch your back everywhere you go,” said shopper Kristen Hiller. “It doesn’t matter. Watch your back.”

