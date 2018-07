LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s not just the weather that’s getting hot. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $512 million.

The jackpot, which could climb throughout the day, is the fifth-largest in the multi-state game’s history.

No tickets with either five or six winning numbers were sold for Friday’s drawing, sending the jackpot to $512 million for tonight’s drawing.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is about 1 in 303 million.