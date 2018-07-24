SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing his two fathers at their Sherman Oaks home.

The stabbing was reported at about 1 a.m. in the area of Burnett and Moorpark avenues, after an apparent argument at the family’s home. The two men, who are in their 50s to 60s, are in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

When police arrived, the suspect – the victims’ 21-year-old adoptive son who was home from college – was inside the house and allegedly admitted to stabbing his fathers to officers. His face bloody, he was taken into custody.

A pocket knife was recovered, police said. The suspect, who was not identified, also injured his hand during the stabbing.

Investigators are working to determine the motive for the stabbing.