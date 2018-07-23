Monster Jam® Triple Threat Series™ brings adrenaline-charged family entertainment to fans across the country. These world-class Monster Jam vehicles and athletes deliver what fans want to see most…more trucks, more facing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action!

Each event tests the versatility of the athletes as they go head-to-head in seven different competitions driving three different vehicles – Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs. These athletes battle for points in challenging Racing and Freestyle evens that push themselves and their machines to the limit.

Don’t miss five huge shows coming to STAPLES Center August 17-19, 2018. Tickets ON SALE NOW starting at $25.

Show Dates and Times (Doors open one hour prior to show time):

• August 17 (Fri): 7:30pm

• August 18 (Sat): 1:00pm

• August 18 (Sat): 7:00pm

• August 19 (Sun): 1:00pm

• August 19 (Sun): 7:00pm