SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) — The LAPD on Sunday morning identified the suspect apprehended Saturday following an hours-long hostage situation at a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake that left one woman dead.

Gene Evin Atkins, 28, has been booked for murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

#LAPD ID’ed 28 YO Gene Evin Atkins as suspect in #TraderJoe shooting in #Silverlake. He’s booked for murder. Bail set at $2M. pic.twitter.com/LLTF66pDsS — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) July 22, 2018

The victim has been identified by family members as Melyda Corado, 27, a store manager at Trader Joe’s. Her brother Albert Corado mourned her passing via Twitter.

I’m sad to say she didn’t make it. My baby sister. My world. I appreciate the retweets and the love. Please respect my family’s privacy as we are still coming to terms with this. #TraderJoes #SilverLake — Albert Corado (@digitalurn) July 22, 2018

