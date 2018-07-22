SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old woman riding a skateboard and pulled by a vehicle was killed at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and alcohol may have been a factor leading up to the crash.

Vanessa Nichole Salcido was found in the street, in a quiet neighborhood of Santa Ana, by Orange County Fire Authority firefighters.

The OCFA got a 911 call from a Santa Ana resident that a female skateboarder had fallen on the street in the 2400 block of North Spruce Street, according to a police report.

Paramedics rushed her to UCI Medical Center, where she died from her injuries at 1:59 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Santa Ana Police Department Collision Investigations Unit at (714)245-8200.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)