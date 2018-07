LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress and singer Elmarie Wendel, best known for her role as Mrs. Dubcek on the NBC sitcom “3rd Rock From the Sun,” has died at 89.

Wendel’s daughter confirmed her death via Instagram.

Wendel’s most recent role was playing Gina, an assembly line worker at the aviation factory on “George Lopez.”

The Iowa native’s musical theater credits include “Wonderful Town,” “Cole Porter Revisited,” “Little Mary Sunshine” and “Gigi.”