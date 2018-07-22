BURBANK (CBSLA/AP) — A transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls’ bathroom will be TV’s first transgender superhero.

Nicole Maines will star in The CW/Warner Bros.’ series “Supergirl” as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer. Producers describe her character as a “soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others.”

Maines gained national attention for her battle against her Orono, Maine school district over her right to use the girls’ bathroom.

Maine’s highest court ruled in 2014 that school officials violated state anti-discrimination law when they required her to use a staff restroom.

It was the first time a state high court concluded that a transgender person should use the bathroom of the gender with which they identify.

"We've had trans representation on television for a while but it hasn't been the right representation," says Nicole Maines, who will play TV's first trans superhero on #Supergirl https://t.co/xsvh5qAJZ3 pic.twitter.com/P9BVkbUY96 — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2018

Maines (named Wyatt at birth) and identical twin brother Jonas were adopted at birth in 1997 by conservative parents.

The Washington Post profiled the siblings in 2015 when Random House published “Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family.”

Maines’ credits include the TV series “Royal Pains: and a future comedy horror film called “Bit.” She’s also appeared into two documentaries about transgender people, “Not Your Skin” and “The Trans List.”

The CW is jointly owned by the CBS Television Network and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

