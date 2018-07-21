LOS ANGELES (CBS News) – There were no winners in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, upping the jackpot again.

The winning numbers drawn for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot were 1, 14, 30, 44 and 62 and the Mega Ball number is 1. The jackpot was $433 million, with a one-time cash option of $260 million.

Mega Millions announced early Saturday there were no winners, pushing the Tuesday, July 24, jackpot to an estimated $493 million, with a one-time cash option of $296 million.

Tickets cost $2. Sales time cut-offs vary by state but are usually one to two hours before the drawing.

There will be a Powerball drawing Saturday. The jackpot is up to $150 million.

But don’t get your hopes up yet: Even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning both jackpots are one in 75 quadrillion — that’s 15 zeros — according to data scientists at Allstate.

The average American spends about $200 a year on lottery tickets, though residents of some states spend far more. According to a study by LendEDU, the average Massachusetts resident spends $735 annually on lottery tickets. Rhode Islanders plop down $514 a year. And if you live in Delaware or New York, you’re likely spending about $400 a year, or $33 per month (see map below).

The odds of winning “scratchers” — those little instant winning tickets that you can buy for prices ranging from $1 to $50 — are better, but it’s still no way to get rich.

