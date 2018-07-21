LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA Times Restaurant Critic Jonathan Gold has died.

Gold was 57.

The Times said the Pulitzer prize-winning Gold died of pancreatic cancer at St. Vincent Medical Center Saturday evening. Gold was the first-ever food writer to win the Pulitzer.

Gold — born and raised in Los Angeles — was diagnosed with the disease in early July.

Jonathan Gold, the Pulitzer Prize-winning LA Times restaurant critic, has died at the age of 57. We will miss him greatly. https://t.co/7Zf8jMv7Qm pic.twitter.com/D9FnLNw14Z — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 22, 2018

Gold wrote about the LA food scene for nearly four decades. And unlike some critics who would only dine in snooty, upscale restaurants worthy of top chefs, Gold had a penchant for the off-beat, hidden gems and holes in the wall that Angelenos love. Gold was also widely known for dropping continual references in his reviews about music, pop culture and literature. No surprise here — he studied music and art at UCLA.

In addition to the LA Times, Gold’s byline also appeared in LA Weekly.

The food community is still reeling from the death of foodie Anthony Bourdain.

Gold is survived by his wife, LA Times Arts & Entertainment Editor Laurie Ochoa. The couple has two children, a 23-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son.